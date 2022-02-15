ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat convert Caleb Martin to standard contract, making him playoff eligible

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Miami Heat on Tuesday completed the formality of converting the two-way contract of emerging forward Caleb Martin into a standard deal, making him eligible for the playoff roster.

The move gives the Heat 14 players under standard contract, one below the NBA maximum, and opens a two-way roster spot. Guard Kyle Guy holds the Heat’s remaining two-way contract.

In the wake of last week’s trade of KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 second-round pick, the Heat now also have the financial wherewithal below the punitive NBA luxury tax to also sign a 15th player to a standard deal.

Martin had been paid on the $450,000 season salary scale for two-way players, now to receive a prorated salary the balance of the season from the $1.8 million veteran-minimum scale.

Martin’s deal is for the balance of the season. He then will become a restricted free agent on July 1. Based on where the Heat stand against the salary cap for their 2022-23 payroll, the Heat’s likely maximum offer would be a four-year, $44.4 million contract. Should an outside team exceed that figure, the Heat likely would be unable to march.

Martin has emerged as a dual revelation for the Heat, with both his scoring and lockdown defense. He was picked up after he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets in August, the Hornets instead opting to keep his twin brother, Cody Martin.

“This was just one of those things that was an inevitability, that we had to just get some things in order to be able to do it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said before Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at FTX Arena. “But he’s earned it.

“And when he first arrived here, there were no guarantees. We were just trying to get to know each other and put together a role where we thought he could be helpful. And he’s embraced all of it, and then some. And it’s been a joy to watch him work and commit to the process, and then produce winning basketball.”

Martin, 26, signed with the Heat on Sept. 14. He entered the week having appeared in 44 games (10 starts), averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists in 22.9 minutes, shooting .506 from the field, .379 on 3-pointers and .739 from the line.

Among his highlights have been an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in a Jan. 12 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks, and setting career highs in points (28), field goals made (9) and 3-pointers (6) while tying his career high in blocks (2) in a Dec. 8 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Martin previously helped lead Nevada to a 29-4 record and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019 as a senior, before going undrafted.

The Heat on Tuesday also formally announced the 10-day contract extended to guard Haywood Highsmith, a move that comes with Heat sixth man Tyler Herro dealing with knee soreness.

The deal will keep Highsmith with the Heat through the Feb. 25 road game against the New York Knicks. While that will be the 11th day of the contract, 10-day contracts either are for a maximum of 10 days or a minimum of three game opportunities. The 6-foot-4 guard’s 10-day deal is interrupted by the Heats’ weeklong All-Star break.

Highsmith previously signed to a 10-day contract by the Heat on Dec. 30, appearing in four games, totaling 12 points, five rebounds and a block in 41:34 minutes, shooting 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. He has also appeared this season in 17 G League games (11 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers’ affiliate, averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.24 steals in 29.8 minutes, while shooting .494 from the field and .393 on 3-pointers.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Haywood Highsmith
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Miami Heat#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#Ftx Arena
fadeawayworld.net

Tyrese Maxey Reacted Brilliantly To Isiah Thomas Joking About Not Shaking His Hand After The Rising Stars Game: "This Ain't 1988."

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
NCAA
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (Achilles) remains out on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (Achilles) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will miss his fourth straight game with left Achilles soreness. Expect Max Strus to log more minutes against a Charlotte team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Strus' Thursday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.4...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy