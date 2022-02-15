Hispanic Unity of Florida receives grant to help more people in South Florida

Hispanic Unity of Florida celebrates the Business Summit at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood. Submitted/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Hispanic Unity of Florida, a Hollywood-based nonprofit organization serving diverse and multicultural working families in South Florida, announced recently that it had received a grant from AmeriCorps.

The $179,000 grant will be used to support the organization’s economic opportunity initiatives, with a special focus on workforce, emergency assistance and food insecurity programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created hardships for many families in our area,” said Felipe Pinzón, president and CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida. “This grant, and our collaboration with AmeriCorps and Volunteer Florida, allows Hispanic Unity of Florida to increase our capacity and help more struggling families. Our goal is to provide the resources and services they need to thrive.”

Serving the Broward community, Hispanic Unity was founded more than 39 years ago by community leaders to facilitate the acculturation transition of immigrants from other nations. It offers help in applying for citizenship, learning English, filing taxes, learning how to feed a family well, child care after school, among other programs.

Programs and services will be available in person (through workshops or group events) and one on one by phone.

AmeriCorps is a national service program that provides opportunities for people to serve their communities. Volunteer Florida (officially recognized as the Florida Community Service Commission) receives more than $34 million in federal and state funding to support its efforts to expand national service, promote disaster resilience, and advocate for volunteerism in Florida. In 1994, Volunteer Florida was established to administer national service programs, such as AmeriCorps, throughout the state.

HUF provides assistance through 12 programs and more than 30 services in four languages: English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Sign Language to people in more than 25 countries.

The AmeriCorps grant runs through July 31, and is renewable, the program states.

People interested in receiving help can contact Hispanic Unity at 5840 Johnson St, Hollywood or https://www.hispanicunity.org .

