Florida COVID-19 update: Omicron surge continues to fade as positivity rate drops into single digits in parts of South Florida

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
Florida’s fading omicron surge hit new lows as the state reported the 7-day average for new cases dipped below 9,000 and the testing positivity rate for much of South Florida dropped fell 10% for the first time since Dec. 19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell on Monday to 5,316, down nearly 28% in a week and 55% from its peak during the omicron surge just over a month ago, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

There were 879 COVID-infected patients in intensive care units on Monday, a one-week drop of 23%. The hospital data combines patients admitted for COVID with those admitted for reasons other than COVID or who were infected after admission.

The 7-day average for new cases was 8,123 on Monday, the lowest daily case average since Dec, 20. The number of cases in the omicron surge has now fallen by nearly 88% from its peak on Jan. 11. The counts do not include people who took at-home tests.

The testing positivity rate in Miami-Dade County dropped to 9.8% on Monday and was just slightly above 10% in Broward County. Three other counties in Florida — Volusia, Monroe and Flagler — also have positive rates in the single digits.

Vaccinations in Florida have gone nearly stagnant over the past two weeks with just 24,257 shots being given per day on average, a 63% decrease from this time last month. About 65.6 of Floridians fully vaccinated and 37.9% have had their booster shots.

To date, there have been 5,757,122 known cases of COVID-19 in Florida and at least 67,911 residents have died.

Here are the latest key statistics:

