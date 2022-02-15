Donor dogs and cats provide lifesaving blood for area pets in need

Some stories need to be retold, experiences and memories fade with time, and thankfully we can recall and be reminded of important lessons in life. This particular story was written exactly 12 years ago today. There are many things that can be learned from a cat. They can teach us many of life's more important emotions and interactions with other people. A cat is a very intelligent animal and as many cat owners know (Let me correct myself, people don't own cats, cats are the masters, we are their caretakers.) So as I was saying, cats are very intelligent and we, the caregivers know that when a cat resides in your home, the home belongs to the cat. You are no longer in charge, life and home revolves around the cat. But as they take over our lives and homes they are also there to teach us. They teach us things that can be taught by dogs as well as humans, but with a cat the lessons are much more intense....,.

