Donor dogs and cats provide lifesaving blood for area pets in need

By CNN Newsource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often hear of the need for human blood donors, but the same is true for dogs and cats that are sick or injured and need transfusions. Carlos the Greyhound has an appointment at UW veterinary care. He comes here once a month. “Carlos has probably been a part...

