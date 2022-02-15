Euroseas Stocks Slips As Q4 Bottom-Line Miss Expectations

Capital One’s stock (NYSE: COF) has gained roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 4% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $159 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $182 – Trefis’ estimate for Capital One’s valuation. The company reported better than expected results in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenues increasing 11% y-o-y to $11.1 billion. It was driven by a 10% rise in the net interest income, followed by a 14% growth in the noninterest income. While the NII benefited from higher net interest margin and loan growth, the rise in noninterest revenues was due to higher interchange fees. Notably, the credit-card purchase volume increased 28% y-o-y in the quarter. That said, the provisions for credit losses added $381 million in Q4 – up 44% y-o-y, as compared to the negative provisions figure (credit reserve release) in the first three quarters of the year. Further, the noninterest expenses as a % of revenues rose from 55% to 58%. Overall, the adjusted net income decreased 7% y-o-y to $2.3 billion.

