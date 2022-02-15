ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Euroseas Stocks Slips As Q4 Bottom-Line Miss Expectations

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Euroseas Ltd. ESEA reported fourth-quarter net revenue growth of 218% year-over-year to $38.25 million, beating the consensus of $37.4 million. Adjusted...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc AXL reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 14% year-on-year, to $1.24 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.28 billion.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Euroseas Ltd#Esea#Eps#Y Y#Ebitda
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126. Robot Shib Swap Price Performance. Time-frame % Change...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Allbirds

Within the last quarter, Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allbirds. The company has an average price target of $23.64 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $16.00.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Did Meta Stock Just Hit Bottom?

It has not been a fun ride for Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report lately, with shares getting decimated after reporting earnings. Meta reported after the close on Feb. 2. From that day’s high to the recent low, shares were down 34%. However, it began a discussion among investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How To Trade Roblox Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

On Feb. 9, Roblox broke up bullishly from a bull flag pattern and has been consolidating in a horizontal pattern. Roblox’s higher-than-average volume on Tuesday indicates a high level of trader and investor interest has returned to the stock. TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Trinity stock falls 4% on Q4 earnings miss

Trinity (NYSE:TRN) stock fell 4% after the company reported Q4 earnings that missed Street estimates. Additionally, TRN said it expects 2022 EPS of $0.85-1.05, well below consensus estimate of $1.21. TRN forecast industry deliveries of 40K-50K railcars in 2022. Net investment in the lease fleet is expected to be $450M-550M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Twilio: Just Missed The Bottom

Twilio reported a surprising, strong quarter with revenues beating analyst estimates by $73 million. My last warning on Twilio (TWLO) was to dump the stock at $400, and fast. The cloud communications stock was trading at $200 right prior to reporting Q4'21 results, but the big jump suggests any investors missed the bottom. My investment thesis is more mixed on the stock with a massive 20% rally following earnings.
STOCKS
Forbes

Capital One Stock Posted Better Than Expected Results In Q4, Is It A Buy?

Capital One’s stock (NYSE: COF) has gained roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 4% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $159 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $182 – Trefis’ estimate for Capital One’s valuation. The company reported better than expected results in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenues increasing 11% y-o-y to $11.1 billion. It was driven by a 10% rise in the net interest income, followed by a 14% growth in the noninterest income. While the NII benefited from higher net interest margin and loan growth, the rise in noninterest revenues was due to higher interchange fees. Notably, the credit-card purchase volume increased 28% y-o-y in the quarter. That said, the provisions for credit losses added $381 million in Q4 – up 44% y-o-y, as compared to the negative provisions figure (credit reserve release) in the first three quarters of the year. Further, the noninterest expenses as a % of revenues rose from 55% to 58%. Overall, the adjusted net income decreased 7% y-o-y to $2.3 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy