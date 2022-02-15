ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Face Masks Optional at Walt Disney World Starting February 17

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World Resort starting February 17 at both indoor and outdoor locations. All guests will be required to wear masks on...

wdwnt.com

