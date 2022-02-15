So Sweet! ‘Married At First Sight’ NOLA Success Story Woody & Amani Are Expecting Their First Child

A sweet Married At First Sight success story just got even sweeter. Season 11 couple, Woody and Amani, from New Orleans, are thrilled to announce they are pregnant with their first baby! The news was shared today as the couple marks their second wedding anniversary.

“We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” said Amani and Woody via a joint statement.

“We found out I was pregnant after I was about 8 weeks,” continued Amani noting that she thought she had food poising from ahi tuna following filming for a special for Married At First Sight’s current season in Boston.

“Woody hoped I was expecting. I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom.”

Sharing that her hubby “smiled so big” after she shared the positive pregnancy test, Amani added that she’s in her second trimester and their bundle of joy will be here in June.

“Today, I am 24 weeks (6 months) and couldn’t be happier,” said Amani.

Woody and Amani have been melting the Internet with their sweet Black love story since 2020 and Amani previously told BOSSIP that she “felt a sense of relief” when she met her husband for the first time at the altar after being matched by experts.

“Walking down the aisle all I could do was smile super big because I was nervous,” said Amani. “My way of working through that was to immediately ask him if he was nervous too. I think between him also being nervous and both of us smiling during our introductions, a sense of relief overcame me at the altar. “In my mind, I imagined that on the wedding day I would be so overwhelmed with emotion and I wouldn’t be able to get through my vows,” she continuned. “I was a wreck inside but on the outside, I felt at peace. Woody kissed my hand at the altar when we met and he asked before he kissed me after we jumped the broom. He made me feel comfortable from the beginning.”

So beautiful! Congrats to the happy couple!