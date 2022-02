FromSoftware has released a handful of new screenshots from Elden Ring. A spoiler-filled gampelay footage from the recent testing has also appeared online. The long wait is slowly coming to an end - Elden Ring will debut exactly in eight days. Until then we have to settle for some new screenshots, which were published today on the game's twitter account.. You can see them below. Moreover, we found out that - just like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - the PC version of the game will run at a maximum of 60 fps. As a consolation, the developers promised to add ray tracing after the launch. And if you're not afraid of spoilers, I invite you to read the rest of the news.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO