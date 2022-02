Highly anticipated: Pretty much everyone agrees that Cyberpunk 2077 had an awful launch. However, developer CD Projekt Red has promised to continue updating and polishing the game over time until it's in a state the players are happy with. They've already taken a few baby steps toward that goal with previous bug-fixing patches, but today marked the first major leap forward for Cyberpunk 2077 since release. Patch 1.5 was revealed and released today, and it's quite the doozy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO