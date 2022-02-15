ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP senators to block vote on Biden Fed picks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sylvan Lane
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SbnA_0eFDH9Y000

WASHINGTON ( The Hill) – Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee will block votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees, the top GOP senator on the panel announced Tuesday.

In a Tuesday statement, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said GOP members of the Banking panel will not show up for scheduled votes on Biden’s choices to serve on the Fed board, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell . A Senate committee needs at least two members from the minority party to be able to conduct official business, including the approval of presidential nominees.

Toomey said Republican senators decided to block votes on all of Biden’s nominees after Democrats refused to hold back Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to be Fed vice chair of supervision. While Toomey said Raskin’s policy views were “alone disqualifying,” he argued the committee needed more information about her previous employment she refused to provide before advancing her nomination to the Senate floor.

Watch: Biden expected to give update on situation in Ukraine

“Important questions about Ms. Raskin’s use of the ‘revolving door’ remain unanswered largely because of her repeated disingenuousness with the Committee,” Toomey said.

“Until basic questions have been adequately addressed, I do not think the Committee should proceed with a vote on Ms. Raskin.”

The Banking committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday on Raskin’s nomination along with four others: Powell’s renomination as Fed chair, Lael Brainard’s nomination to be Fed vice chair, and the nominations of Lisa Cook and Phillip Jefferson to serve as members of the Fed board of governors.

Under Senate rules, nominees must be recommended by the committees with jurisdiction over their agencies before the full chamber can vote on the confirmation.

Toomey claimed Raskin, who served on the Fed board during the Obama administration, refused to answer questions about her work with Reserve Trust, a financial company she advised from May 2017 through August 2019. Republicans have raised concerns about her attempt to help Reserve Trust receive a charter to access the Fed’s payment transmission system after an initial failed attempt, along with her decision to sell her shares in the company for $1.5 million 2020.

The Federal Reserve of Kansas City said t h is month Reserve Trust was given access after making adjustments to its business model and that the bank did not deviate from its normal review process.

Raskin had also been fiercely criticized by Republican senators for calling on the Fed to reject fossil fuel companies from pandemic emergency lending programs set up in 2020. She had also urged federal regulators to use more power to fight climate change through the financial system, particularly through new rules meant to protect against climate-related financial risks.

As Fed vice chair of supervision, Raskin would lead oversight of major banks and spearhead its regulatory agenda. Republicans argue Raskin has proven she would use her immense power to steer capital away from fossil fuel companies, but she explicitly ruled out doing so during her confirmation hearing.

Several current Fed officials, including Powell and Brainard, have also shot down using bank rules to penalize fossil fuel companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

GOP senators steer clear of Trump as rift deepens

The Breakers resort is about 3 miles from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. When more than 20 Republican senators headed there last weekend, though, only three attended an event with Donald Trump. And some say they steered clear of the former president intentionally as they raised money to take back the...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sarah Bloom Raskin
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Pat Toomey
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Republican Senators#Gop#Biden Fed#Republicans#Fed Chair#Democrats#Reserve Trust
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Senate GOP delays votes on Raskin and 4 other Fed nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee boycotted a vote Tuesday on President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve, delaying indefinitely the confirmation of Chair Jerome Powell to a second four-year term. Democrats control the committee, but because no Republican attended the session, votes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy