'As close as you can get to the real thing': Inside the £100,000 Axsim Formula Simulator that uses fighter jet technology to create the sensation of G-Force for F1 drivers as they practise from home

For Formula 1 fans it could be the ultimate way to see what it's really like to drive at the highest level.

A UK company has built a simulator which uses fighter jet technology to help create the sensation of G-Force experienced by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The simulator is sure to give users a serious upper body workout, particularly so when it comes to the neck muscles, but any fans interested will have to splash out £100,000 ($135,450) to experience the full system for themselves.

A stripped-down version, called the GFQ Simulator, is priced at £16,400 ($22,234).

The F1-style bit of kit was made by Axsim, a sub-brand of a company called Cranfield Simulation, which is itself a subsidiary of UK-based Cranfield Aerospace Solutions.

WHAT ARE THE PRICES OF THE DIFFERENT AXSIM FORMULA SIMULATOR MODELS?

The Formula Simulator is available in three different stages, for both immersive home entertainment and professional driver training.

1. Motion: £39,900 ($53,980)

2. Full-Motion: £59,900 ($81,038)

3. Full-Motion + G-Force: £99,900 ($135,450)

The 'ready-to-race' prices include 12 months warranty, initial training and tuning.

Over the past 30 years, the firm has delivered 130 simulation systems to 21 different armed forces, focusing on aircraft including the F-16, F-18, Tornado, and Eurofighter Typhoon.

The good news for gaming fans is that the simulator allows you to race AI drivers, as well as other online Axsim owners, but you cannot hook it up to an Xbox or PlayStation.

It has been billed by Axsim as 'as close as you can get to the real thing' and also offers a range of car models and race circuits, including Silverstone and Spa, for owners to get their teeth into.

The company has even supplied sim rigs to Formula One, Nascar, and world endurance race teams.

'Our Formula Simulators are formed from a real F1 mould, this positions the driver in the exact seating position as in a real formula car,' the company adds on its website.

'In addition, only the best components, including the steering wheel and hydraulic pedals, are configured to communicate with the simulation software for a true to life experience, like no other simulator outside of the F1 industry.'

One of the main components of the stimulator is the motion-cueing G-seat, which is moulded to fit the user's frame and body shape.

It uses electric actuators to replicate eye-height changes and the pull that occurs during vertical acceleration, as well as the surge that happens in fore and aft movement.

Meanwhile, pneumatic airbags in the seatbelt harnesses inflate to replicate the G-force.

'Multiple airbags expand and contract to provide sustained pressure, simulating the G-forces felt when cornering, braking and accelerating,' Axsim said.

'The technology has been derived from our wealth of experience within the aerospace industry.'

The steering wheel features a full-colour LCD display and long-lasting polyurethane grips, along with dual-clutch paddles that have an adjustable bite point and magnetic gear shifters.

The system also includes hydraulic pedals, which are widely regarded as the ultimate sim racing pedals.

F1 fans can order the chassis in any colour or livery they wish, with one option to base it on an old Red Bull F1 car.

The visuals are supplied by Samsung, with a choice of ultra-wide curved 49-inch gaming monitors, or three linked 4K UHD displays.

Also included is built-in audio from KEF, using its Ci160QR Uni-Q speakers and a Rega io amp.

For more information on the Axsim Formula Simulator, visit Axsim Racing.

