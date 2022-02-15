ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

'As close as you can get to the real thing': Inside the £100,000 Axsim Formula Simulator that uses fighter jet technology to create the sensation of G-Force for F1 drivers as they practise from home

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

For Formula 1 fans it could be the ultimate way to see what it's really like to drive at the highest level.

A UK company has built a simulator which uses fighter jet technology to help create the sensation of G-Force experienced by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The simulator is sure to give users a serious upper body workout, particularly so when it comes to the neck muscles, but any fans interested will have to splash out £100,000 ($135,450) to experience the full system for themselves.

A stripped-down version, called the GFQ Simulator, is priced at £16,400 ($22,234).

The F1-style bit of kit was made by Axsim, a sub-brand of a company called Cranfield Simulation, which is itself a subsidiary of UK-based Cranfield Aerospace Solutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fu6fO_0eFDH6tp00
A UK company has built a simulator (pictured) which uses fighter jet technology to help create the sensation of G-Force experienced by the likes of Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and George Russell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nKka_0eFDH6tp00
The simulator is sure to give users a serious upper body workout, particularly so when it comes to the neck muscles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYfZv_0eFDH6tp00
 Any fans interested will have to splash out £100,000 ($135,450) to experience the full system for themselves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDMVx_0eFDH6tp00
 A stripped-down version, called the GFQ Simulator, is priced at £16,400 ($22,234) for those who want to get an F1 experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn3NT_0eFDH6tp00
The bit of kit was made by Axsim, a sub-brand of a company called Cranfield Simulation, which is itself a subsidiary of UK-based Cranfield Aerospace Solutions. One of the main components of the stimulator is the motion-cueing G-seat (pictured)

WHAT ARE THE PRICES OF THE DIFFERENT AXSIM FORMULA SIMULATOR MODELS?

The Formula Simulator is available in three different stages, for both immersive home entertainment and professional driver training.

1. Motion: £39,900 ($53,980)

2. Full-Motion: £59,900 ($81,038)

3. Full-Motion + G-Force: £99,900 ($135,450)

The 'ready-to-race' prices include 12 months warranty, initial training and tuning.

Over the past 30 years, the firm has delivered 130 simulation systems to 21 different armed forces, focusing on aircraft including the F-16, F-18, Tornado, and Eurofighter Typhoon.

The good news for gaming fans is that the simulator allows you to race AI drivers, as well as other online Axsim owners, but you cannot hook it up to an Xbox or PlayStation.

It has been billed by Axsim as 'as close as you can get to the real thing' and also offers a range of car models and race circuits, including Silverstone and Spa, for owners to get their teeth into.

The company has even supplied sim rigs to Formula One, Nascar, and world endurance race teams.

'Our Formula Simulators are formed from a real F1 mould, this positions the driver in the exact seating position as in a real formula car,' the company adds on its website.

'In addition, only the best components, including the steering wheel and hydraulic pedals, are configured to communicate with the simulation software for a true to life experience, like no other simulator outside of the F1 industry.'

One of the main components of the stimulator is the motion-cueing G-seat, which is moulded to fit the user's frame and body shape.

It uses electric actuators to replicate eye-height changes and the pull that occurs during vertical acceleration, as well as the surge that happens in fore and aft movement.

Meanwhile, pneumatic airbags in the seatbelt harnesses inflate to replicate the G-force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhrS4_0eFDH6tp00
The steering wheel features a full-colour LCD display and long-lasting polyurethane grips, along with dual-clutch paddles that have an adjustable bite point and magnetic gear shifters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032lQ6_0eFDH6tp00
Also included is built-in audio from KEF, using its Ci160QR Uni-Q speakers and a Rega io amp, and Samsung-supplied visuals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5ORT_0eFDH6tp00
The visuals are supplied by Samsung, with a choice of ultra-wide curved 49-inch gaming monitors, or three linked 4K UHD displays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcZNO_0eFDH6tp00
F1 fans can order the chassis in any livery they wish, with one option to base it on an old Red Bull or Williams (pictured) F1 car

'Multiple airbags expand and contract to provide sustained pressure, simulating the G-forces felt when cornering, braking and accelerating,' Axsim said.

'The technology has been derived from our wealth of experience within the aerospace industry.'

The steering wheel features a full-colour LCD display and long-lasting polyurethane grips, along with dual-clutch paddles that have an adjustable bite point and magnetic gear shifters.

The system also includes hydraulic pedals, which are widely regarded as the ultimate sim racing pedals.

F1 fans can order the chassis in any colour or livery they wish, with one option to base it on an old Red Bull F1 car.

The visuals are supplied by Samsung, with a choice of ultra-wide curved 49-inch gaming monitors, or three linked 4K UHD displays.

Also included is built-in audio from KEF, using its Ci160QR Uni-Q speakers and a Rega io amp.

For more information on the Axsim Formula Simulator, visit Axsim Racing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wg7Dp_0eFDH6tp00
The Formula Simulator system also includes hydraulic pedals, which are widely regarded as the ultimate sim racing pedals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMb6N_0eFDH6tp00
It has been billed by Axsim as 'as close as you can get to the real thing' and also offers a range of car models and race circuits, including Silverstone and Spa, for owners to get their teeth into
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfoAY_0eFDH6tp00
The company Axsim has even supplied its sim rigs to Formula One, Nascar, and world endurance race teams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qZsb_0eFDH6tp00
The good news for gaming fans is that the simulator allows you to race AI drivers, as well as other online Axsim owners, but you cannot hook it up to an Xbox or PlayStation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Uq52_0eFDH6tp00
The simulator uses electric actuators to replicate eye-height changes and the pull that occurs during vertical acceleration, as well as the surge that happens in fore and aft movement

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Review: Axsim Formula Simulator

If a Formula One car suddenly loses aerodynamic downforce, it can snap sideways with sufficient ferocity to fracture a misplaced thumb. Axsim’s system isn’t that extreme, but it’s potent enough to give your upper body a pretty serious workout while reminding you of the major talent deficit that exists between even a competent driver and a pro. This is an outrageously realistic bit of kit.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

'We have to apply pressure to make changes:' Lewis Hamilton calls for social media platforms to target online abuse after Nicholas Latifi admitted hiring bodyguards for a London trip having indirectly denied the Brit a record eight title

Lewis Hamilton has called on social media platforms to target those who send online abuse in the wake of the fallout of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton was controversially denied the world championship on the final lap in Yas Marina following controversial calls made under the safety car that this week led to the sacking of race director Michael Masi.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

British girl becomes the world's youngest author after having her first book - called the Lost Cat - published age FIVE with copies selling for £4

A five-year-old British girl has become the world's youngest author after having her first book published. Bella-Jay Dark, from Weymouth, Dorset, stunned her family last year when she told them she was going to write a book. Parents chef Chelsie Syme, 27, and plasterer Myles Dark, 30, thought it was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Furious drivers slam RAC after waiting up to EIGHT hours for recovery with some told to call POLICE for help instead ... with delays STILL being blamed on COVID

Furious drivers today slammed the RAC for leaving them waiting up to eight hours for recovery - with delays still being blamed on Covid. One 66-year-old pensioner was left by the side of a 'freezing' motorway for four hours with her two dogs while a beauty therapist, 26, had to wait overnight on a dingy Glasgow street.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Entertainment#Simulators#G Force#Cranfield Simulation#Eurofighter Typhoon
Daily Mail

How a humble Sikh kid who couldn't speak English went from living in his car and dropping out of school to taking on Australia's supermarket giants - as he reveals five principles that built his $50MILLION empire

He was a school dropout who slept in his car while working on a factory conveyor belt after coming to Australia to pursue his dream of starting a business. Narinder Singh was a migrant kid who had fled, aged 13, with his family from the religious genocide of strife-torn Punjabi India to New Zealand in the late 1980s.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy