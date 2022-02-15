ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

PSG 1 Real Madrid 0 LIVE REACTION: Mbappe scores 94th-minute WINNER to hand Parisians Champions League last-16 advantage

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

KYLIAN MBAPPE scored a sublime 94th-minute winner to give PSG a 1-0 lead heading into their Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Real Madrid.

The Parisians were dominant all night and had to deal with the pain of Lionel Messi missing a penalty before Mbappe took charge of proceedings with his brilliant late goal.

  • Kick-off: 8pm
  • TV/ live stream: BT Sport 3
  • PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Mbappe, Messi, Di Maria
  • Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vini Jr, Benzema

That's all from the Parc des Princes

PSG go into the second leg of this round-of-16 clash with a slight advantage after a dominant performance.

However, the Champions League dream is far from over for Real Madrid as they are still well and truly in this.

It is all to play for.

Thank you for reading, and goodnight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laqQr_0eFDGdM800
Credit: AFP
  • Elsewhere in the Champions League
  • Man City defeated Sporting Lisbon in an impressive 5-0 victory.
  • Two more round-of-16 matches take place tomorrow evening as Inter Milan host Liverpool and RB Salzburg host Bayern Munich.

Advantage PSG

The Parisians go into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu with a one-goal advantage.

The two sides will meet again in Madrid on March 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK3SG_0eFDGdM800
Credit: Reuters

Mbappe Masterclass

If anybody was going to score in this clash it was always going to be Kylian Mbappe.

He had eyes for goal throughout the game and proved to be a real handful for Carvajal and the Whites' defence.

Full Time - PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid did not have a shot on target during the game.

The attack made up of Benzema, Asensio and Vinicius did not threaten at all which could be a real concern for Carlo Ancelotti and the Whites going into the second leg.

Full Time - PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

The Parisians dominated the entire game and looked comfortable in possession throughout.

Real Madrid struggled to contain the likes of Mbappe and Messi at times, leaving them vulnerable in certain areas.

The defensive weaknesses displayed themselves in the end as Mbappe broke through a gap between Militao and Vazquez to go on and score the winner.

Full Time - PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

Mbappe secures the win for PSG with a fantastic goal in the final seconds of the game.

The Parisians now have the advantage going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrOXf_0eFDGdM800
Credit: Reuters

90+5. PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

WHAT A GOAL!

Neymar brilliantly backheels the ball to Mbappe on the left.

The striker drives into the box, breaks through the defence with great skill and places the ball into the bottom corner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XppF6_0eFDGdM800
Credit: AFP

90+4. GOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL PSG!!!!!!!!!!

MBAPPE WINS IT IN THE LAST MINUTE!!!

  • 90. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Mbappe drives towards goal but Courtois does well to close down the angle.
  • The striker attempts to square the ball to Neymar, but cannot get the pass on target.
  • Four minutes will be added on...
  • 88. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Both teams make a change.
  • Gueye replaces Danilo for PSG.
  • Bale replaces Benzema for Real Madrid.
  • 87. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Neymar is sent through on goal.
  • He tries to chip the ball over Courtois but his effort heads wide.
  • 84. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid are beginning to push forward, but the PSG defence are standing strong.
  • Donnarumma has barely touched the ball this evening.
  • 81. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • The Whites make two more changes.
  • Valverde comes on to replace Modric.
  • Hazard comes on to replace Vinicius.
  • 77. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Messi drives into the box before squaring the ball to Mbappe.
  • The Frenchman somehow misses it and the ball heads all the way through and out of danger.
  • 76. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Messi takes the free kick but he fires wide.
  • PSG are still on top, but they need to make the most of the chances they are creating.

75. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

Neymar makes an immediate impact as he wins a free kick just outside the penalty area.

Alaba was the man to make the challenge, but it does look like he got some contact on the ball.

A controversial call from the referee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FVtV_0eFDGdM800
Credit: AP
  • 73. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • PSG make their first change of the evening.
  • Neymar comes on to replace Di Maria.
  • 72. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid make a double substitution.
  • Rodrygo replaces Asensio.
  • Vazquez replaces Carvajal.
  • 66. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • There is a brief pause in play as Verratti is treated for an injury.
  • He looks to play on, much to the relief of the home fans.

62. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

PENALTY MISSED!!!

Messi steps up to take, he aims for the bottom right corner but Courtois gets down to make the save!

Still all level here in Paris!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLy91_0eFDGdM800
Credit: EPA
  • 60. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • PENALTY TO PSG!!!
  • Carvajal brings down Mbappe in the box with a clumsy challenge!
  • 58. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Mendy is booked for a challenge on Danilo.
  • Like Casemiro, he will now be suspended for the second leg in Madrid.
  • 56. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • Mbappe goes for goal again.
  • He receives the ball on the edge of the box before lining up his strike - he aims for the far right corner but Courtois comfortably saves.
  • 53. PSG 0-0 Real Madrid
  • PSG strike again.
  • Mbappe sets the ball to Messi on the edge of the box.
  • The striker hits it first time but Courtois makes another save.

