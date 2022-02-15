ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dem who lost to Collins donates more war chest to nonprofits

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and U.S. senate candidate announced another $400,000 in donations from her campaign fund on Tuesday.

Democrat Sara Gideon lost to Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020. Her race against Collins broke state fundraising records, and she ended the election cycle with more than $10 million in campaign cash.

Gideon has converted the campaign money into $5.1 million in donations to Maine nonprofits so far, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The latest round of donations is to a range of groups that support refugees, children, family services and others in Maine.

The bulk of the money is a $250,000 gift to ProsperityME, which assists refugees and immigrants with finances. Gideon’s spokesperson said the money will help provide education for some asylum seekers.

Another $50,000 is slated to go to the Maine Women’s Lobby Education Fund. Other donations will go to groups including Maine Votes, Maine Academy of Modern Music and The Children’s Center.

Maine is 1st New England state with alerts for disabled kids

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has become the first state in New England to create an alert system for missing children with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Maine Department of Public Safety and supporters of the new system said it addresses a gap in emergency alerts in the state. The new program is part of the state’s silver alert system that was created more than a decade ago to inform the public about missing older residents who suffer from cognitive impairments.
