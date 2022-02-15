ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Indictment says St. Louis lawyer faked legal documents

By ST. LOUIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Louis lawyer on charges that he faked legal documents in court cases for more than a year.

Andrew Gavin Wynne was indicted last week on five counts of identity theft for incidents that occurred between Feb. 7, 2020, and June 7, 2021. His law license was suspended in October, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The indictment says Wynne created fictitious documents including “court orders, judgments, and emails purportedly authored by the judges.”

Wynne did not answer Wednesday at phone numbers listed for him online. The Post-Dispatch said he declined to comment on Saturday.

Most of the cases involved family court or divorce proceedings, according to documents filed by Missouri’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. The cases were in St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

At the time, Wynne was an associate with the Kirkwood firm Menees, Menees & Wynne, now known as Menees & Menees.

Hardy Menees said Wynne generally filed fake rulings in the middle of his cases and only two of the cases had final dispositions. He did not provide an exact number of cases affected.

“It’s been an incredible ordeal to try and unravel it, but we have unraveled it,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters placed on probation as lawyers

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys. The court suspended the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KABC

Home-defending St. Louis Lawyer Couple Put On Law Probation

(Jefferson City, MO) — The two attorneys that went viral after protesters harassing them in St. Louis prompted them to arm themselves, are being put on law probation. The Missouri Supreme Court announced the move against Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday, noting the probation will last a year. While the couple will be able to practice law during that time, Mark McCloskey told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he is still considering appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The couple were caught on camera waving guns at protestors walking by their home in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey added that Tuesday’s decision does not change his intent to run for the Missouri Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt. Read this and judge for yourself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”. Lawyers for...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Associate Indicted After Faking Court Orders

Wynne was an associate at the Kirkwood, Missouri, law firm now known as Menees & Menees at the time he faked the documents. Partner Hardy Menees calls Wynne’s behavior “inexplicable,” and describes the motives as “perplexing.”. Wynne reportedly forged a variety of court orders over the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Documents#The Post Dispatch#Menees Wynne#Menees Menees
firefighternation.com

Fake Firefighter Cashes In On St. Louis (MO) Firefighter’s Death

There are websites selling T-shirts as a fundraiser to memorialize fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. But not the one that is run by a man claiming to be a Clayton firefighter. Someone calling themselves “Justin Jensen” on Facebook and claiming to be a former firefighter/paramedic with the Clayton Fire...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis police supervisor blamed for suspect’s release

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ public safety director says a police supervisor’s mistake — and not a positive test for COVID-19 — was the reason a domestic assault suspect was released from jail before being charged. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom says the release of Mac Payne on Jan. 4 “wasn’t consistent” with police department policy. Payne’s release from the downtown jail after he tested positive for COVID-19 was cited by a police union attorney as a policy change by the administration of Mayor Tishaura Jones. Isom has denied there has been a change in policy allowing the release of potentially violent offenders just because they have the virus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Grand jury indicts St. Louis man in MetroBus shootings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a St. Louis man on 19 felony counts in two MetroBus shootings in December, officials said. The grand jury charged Isaiah Houston, 31, of the 5900 block of Harney Avenue in bus shootings Dec. 3, one of which critically injured Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Two AME Zion Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For Pimping The Pulpit And The Federal Government

Two pastors face 20 years in prison after defrauding the federal government of $14 million in loans. Sheila Quintana, 67, and Staccato Powell, 62, were arrested and indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges after securing the loans under false pretenses. The mendacious pastors, who were leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion), served as officers of the governing Episcopal district churches in the Western part of California or Western Episcopal District (WED).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

760K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy