Anaerobic processes fuel carbon dioxide production in Tonle Sap Lake

By University of Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — In recent years, research has increasingly shown that the sharp lines thought to separate aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems are more blurred than previously believed, leaving unanswered questions as to where one stops and the other begins. Lakes and rivers contain high amounts of dissolved carbon dioxide...

Phys.org

Catalyst turns carbon dioxide into gasoline 1,000 times more efficiently

Engineers working to reverse the proliferation of greenhouse gases know that in addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions we will also need to remove carbon dioxide from power plant fumes or from the skies. But, what do we do with all that captured carbon? Matteo Cargnello, a chemical engineer at Stanford University, is working to turn it into other useful chemicals, such as propane, butane or other hydrocarbon fuels that are made up of long chains of carbon and hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

A new carbon capture method uses solar power to turn CO2 into fuel

Sunlight already provides us with a great deal of energy via renewable energy, but it might soon also be harnessed to create fuel out of carbon dioxide. That's because an international team of researchers made a carbon capture technology breakthrough that could see solar power used to capture and convert CO2 into fuel. The team, led by Lund University in Sweden, used advanced materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy, a press release explains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Steering conversion of carbon dioxide and ethane to desired products

Converting carbon dioxide (CO2) and ethane—an underutilized component of natural gas—into things we need would be a great way to put a potent greenhouse gas and an unused reservoir of hydrocarbons to work. But driving such reactions specifically toward one desired product or another can be a challenge. Discovering the underlying principles that determine the behavior of catalysts—the chemical "deal makers" that bring reactants together—could provide the key to more selective reactions.
SCIENCE
Florida Star

New CO2 Scrubber Can Capture 99 Percent Of Carbon Dioxide From Air

New carbon-scrubbing technology promises to make fuel-cell vehicles efficient and environmentally friendly, and could even be used for air filtration in submarines and spacecraft. Researchers at the University of Delaware have found a hyperefficient method of removing 99 percent of carbon dioxide from air using a new hydrogen-powered electrochemical system....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Effect of contrasting phosphorus levels on nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions from temperate grassland soils

Agricultural practices such as repeated fertilization impact carbon (C), nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) cycling and their relationships in the plant"“soil continuum, which could have important implications for the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions. However, little is known about the effect of C and N additions under contrasting soil P availability status on nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. In this study, we conducted a field-based experiment that investigated the impact of long-term (23Â years) P management (no (P0, 0Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1), low (P15, 15Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) and high (P45, 45Â kgÂ PÂ haâˆ’1) P inputs) on N2O and CO2 emissions following two C"‰+"‰N application events in two managed grassland ecosystems with loam and sandy loam soils. The magnitude of fluxes varied between the soil P availability levels. Cumulative N2O emission was significantly higher in P0 soils (1.08"‰Â±"‰0.09Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) than P45 soils (0.63"‰Â±"‰0.03Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2), with the loam soil (1.04"‰Â±"‰0.04Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2) producing significantly higher emissions than the sandy loam soil (0.88"‰Â±"‰0.05Â gÂ N2O-NÂ mâˆ’2). We conclude that P-limitation stimulates N2O emissions, whereas P-enrichment promotes soil respiration in these temperate grassland sites. Our findings inform effective nutrient management strategies underpinning optimized use of N and P inputs to agricultural soils as mitigation measures for both food security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
INDUSTRY
The Monroe News

Rock dust used in agriculture can remove carbon dioxide

It is not often that a positive parallel can be drawn between curbing greenhouse emissions and agriculture, but one solution may be on the horizon. Let’s start with the facts, however. Industrial scale farming is one of the biggest sources of pollution to the planet, according to a recently released New York Times video entitled “Meet the People Who Are Killing Our Planet”.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Unraveling the rate-limiting step of two-electron transfer electrochemical reduction of carbon dioxide

Electrochemical reduction of CO2 (CO2ER) has received significant attention due to its potential to sustainably produce valuable fuels and chemicals. However, the reaction mechanism is still not well understood. One vital debate is whether the rate-limiting step (RLS) is dominated by the availability of protons, the conversion of water molecules, or the adsorption of CO2. This paper describes insights into the RLSÂ by investigating pH dependency and kinetic isotope effect with respect to the rate expression of CO2ER. Focusing on electrocatalysts geared towards two-electron transfer reactions, we find the generation rates of CO and formate to be invariant with either pH or deuteration of the electrolyte over Au, Ag, Sn, and In. We elucidate the RLS of two-electron transfer CO2ER to be the adsorption of CO2 onto the surface of electrocatalysts. We expect this finding to provide guidance for improving CO2ER activity through the enhancement of the CO2 adsorption processes by strategies such as surface modification of catalysts as well as careful control of pressure and interfacial electric field within reactors.
CHEMISTRY
NYLON

Inside The Perfume Made From Recycled Carbon Dioxide

Perfume companies claim to do a lot: Any commercial featuring Kiera Knightley or Nicole Kidman has us thinking that a spritz of Lancôme will firmly and magically place you on the rump of a white stallion as you gallop through the English countryside. Air Company’s Air Eau de Parfum purports one thing: You can wear a fragrance made of air. Only, they’re not lying.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Microsecond molecular dynamics of methane"“carbon dioxide swapping in pure and saline water environment

This work aims at proposing the nondestructive methane-carbon dioxide (CH4"“CO2) replacement mechanism as an ecofriendly energy production technique from the natural gas hydrate reserves in seafloor and permanently frozen grounds. Although the experimental data is widely available in literature, this replacement mechanism has not been elucidated at molecular level. In this contribution, we perform the microsecond level molecular dynamic simulations to evaluate two different CH4"“CO2 replacement mechanisms: (i) direct CH4 displacement from hydrate structure, and (ii) dissociation of existing methane hydrate followed by a reformation of mixed CH4"“CO2 hydrates. For this, we analyze CH4"“CO2 replacement in three different modes i.e., CO2 as a replacing agent in (i) absence of free water molecules, (ii) presence of free water molecules, and (iii) presence of salt ions and free water molecules. Despite slow kinetics in the first mode, pure CO2 is observed to replace the methane more efficiently, while in the second mode, CO2 forms a new mixed hydrate layer on the existing seed crystal. However, in the third mode, salt ions help in destabilizing the methane hydrate and allow CO2 to form the hydrates. This proves that salt ions are favorable for CH4"“CO2 replacement.
CHEMISTRY
natureworldnews.com

Urban Forests May be Storing More Carbon Dioxide Than They Emit

Trees and soil may not have lungs, but they are constantly exhaling and inhaling. In addition to absorbing CO2, trees produce oxygen and store carbon in their trunks through photosynthesis. Carbon dioxide is released when soil bacteria break down leaves and other organic matter that falls to the ground. Forest...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Tonga eruption doubles concentration of carbon dioxide in air

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga has brought heated discussions concerning how it may affect the global climate. A research team led by Prof. Xiong Wei from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has been monitoring and analyzing the greenhouse gas concentrations before and after the volcanic eruption in Tonga with the Greenhouse Gases Monitoring Instrument (GMI).
ENVIRONMENT
