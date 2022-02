In the biggest vote of confidence yet for the use of synthetic voice technology in podcasting, iHeartMedia has signed on to use Veritone’s voice-cloning solution to take its shows to international markets. The tool, which takes English-language series and converts them into different languages, dialects, and accents, will be used to make shows across the iHeartPodcast Network available in multiple languages.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO