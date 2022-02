Padma Lakshmi is a big fan of the pomegranate. We've even seen her use the seeds of this fruit to top off her peanut butter toast, making avocado toast eaters think twice about their breakfast. But, her love doesn't stop there. On January 8, the host of Bravo's "Top Chef" took to Twitter to share that, while "someone on TikTok said that pomegranate in thayir sadam (yogurt or curd rice) is the Indian equivalent of pineapple on pizza," the star chef is actually in favor of using pomegranate in yogurt rice. As she wrote, "Didn't think it was such a controversial combination. I, for one, love pomegranate in yogurt rice." The celebrity chef also explained to the Indian Express that it was the pomegranate that inspired her to write a children's book.

