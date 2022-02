Two days before his death, Jimi Hendrix simply wanted to jam. His buddy Eric Burdon, the former Animals frontman, had recently teamed up with Latin-influenced rock band War, who were playing some of their first concerts together. When the group began a residency at London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s, Burdon invited Hendrix to sit in. The artist showed up on the evening of Sept. 16, 1970 for the second set, and played moving, dramatic phrases all across the ensemble’s covers of blues and folk standards “Mother Earth” and “Tobacco Road,” rousing the crowd to cheer and holler at the stage. Audio...

