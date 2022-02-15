Tractor sales remain strong in January

President Joe Biden hailed the surprisingly strong U.S. employment report Friday, declaring, "America's job machine is going stronger than ever." Despite the predictions of many economists, America's employers added 467,000 jobs in January, a sign of the economy's resilience even in the face of a wave of omicron infections last month. The government's report Friday also drastically revised up its estimate of job gains for November and December by a combined 709,000. It also said the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.9% to a still-low 4%, mainly because more people began looking for work and not all of them found jobs right away.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO