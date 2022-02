The Rescue Rangers are back in a first trailer for a new Chip ‘n Dale family movie which is coming to Disney Plus in May. And things are getting meta. The trailer starts with an episode of Real Hollywood Story. A voiceover says; “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – a show that defined a generation and turned two unknown chipmunks into international superstars. But as success took Chip and Dale to new heights, no one ever imagined it could all come crashing down.” During this, there is a scene of Chip and Dale dancing with the legend that is Roger Rabbit.

