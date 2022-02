Sunday's Season 2 finale marked the final hands-on episode for Power creator Kemp, who is departing as showrunner. "I want to commend the cast on what an amazing job they did this season and how much I appreciate their trust in me and how much I appreciate our cast, especially the cast of Ghost from Season 1 who trusted that people would watch Ghost," says Kemp. "You know, a lot of people said, I’m not going to watch it because Ghost is dead, but they watched. And they came back and I just want to say I’m so grateful to them and to our wonderful cast and crew for trusting me, you know, really for trusting me with their time and their careers." ALSO: Daniel Bellomy breaks down the Season 2 finale shocker.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO