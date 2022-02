When Carly Margulies slid into the halfpipe Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics for her Olympic debut, it was the first time she had competed in more than two years. Margulies had seven knee surgeries since 2013, the latest one coming just months before the Olympics when she tore her meniscus during a freak training fall. She pondered retiring before the Olympics, and no one would have blamed her.

