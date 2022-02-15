ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Post-Super Bowl, Saints' Michael Thomas says he's mapping it out: 'We gotta be up next'

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

It's officially the offseason, which means it's time for Saints fans to get unreasonably excited about a Twitter reply.

But when that reply is a confidence-inspiring one for a Michael Thomas return in the 2022 season, is it really that unreasonable?

The exchange came Monday morning with always-be-chirping Saints nickelback CJ Gardner-Johnson. Seemingly unprompted, he tweeted at Thomas with a simple question: "@Cantguardmike Where u been gang 👀 ain’t seen or heard from u."

Whether it was a genuine interaction or a planned exchange, Thomas response is what could have Saints fans feeling a bit more optimistic for the star receiver that's missed a majority of the past two seasons with an ankle injury, multiple surgeries and ensuing complications.

"Mapping it out," Thomas wrote. "We gotta be up next twin. I’m going to hit you though and figure it out."

The message was a bit vague, but regardless of your interpretation it feels like a good sign. What exactly was Thomas mapping out? Is "we gotta be up next" referring to simply hanging out, or maybe a Lombardi Trophy? One way or another, CJ was excited -- and agreed it's past time for MT to get back to his star receiver ways, though with some saltier language than is reflected here.

The involvement of Gardner-Johnson in the exchange is also notable, considering the pair was involved in a fight during a practice in the 2020 season that led to a one-game suspension for the receiver.

If Thomas is able to get back for Week 1 of the 2022 season, it'll be his first NFL action since a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs to end the 2020 season, the first game of his career in which he was held without a catch. Thomas was playing through an ankle injury that was originally suffered in Week 1 and kept him out until Week 8. He played in five more regular season games games, catching 32 passes for 370 yards before going on injured reserve the final three weeks of the season.

Thomas returned for the playoffs, but was clearly not himself leading to an offseason with expected surgery. The ensuing offseason was met with communication breakdowns and frustrating stemming from how the surgery was handled. There was a clear rift forming between Thomas and the team that prompted trade rumors, but the two sides appeared to mend fences and on track toward a midseason return after starting the season on the PUP list.

But that never occurred, with Thomas announcing before Week 9 that he'd suffered another setback and would be setting his sights on the 2022 season. He's been getting weekly treatment in New York since that time, per a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network , and has since returned to New Orleans and been in regular communication with the team.

Following his official introduction, new Saints coach Dennis Allen was asked about Thomas' progress. Allen wasn't interested in evaluating whether the WR was ahead, behind or simply on schedule, but he did speak positively about one of his star's returns to the field.

"I know he’s working extremely hard to get himself back and ready to go," Allen said. "He’s really committed to the season and looking forward to getting started.”

That's at least positive momentum in avoiding a rerun of similar issues to the 20221 offseason, and the NFL Network report also indicated the Saints had no plans to trade their receiver who still hold the NFL record for catches in a single season (149).

The star WR's return at near full strength would simplify the equation greatly for the Saints on offense, though it remains unclear who the offensive coordinator and starting quarterback will be for the debut of the Saints' new coaching era.

Comments / 1

