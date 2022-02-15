ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Michigan man arrested, charged with assaulting his wife because pizza was cold

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxxXg_0eFDD2wP00

OTESGO LAKE, Mich. (WWJ) -- A Northern Michigan is behind bars on felony charges after authorities say he assaulted his wife, and threatened to kill their dog, while he was drunk and upset over cold pizza.

Michigan State Police with the Gaylord post went to a home on First Court Avenue in Otsego Lake Township at around 9 p.m. Saturday after the wife called 911.

Troopers arrived to find a woman standing outside in the cold holding a baby, and an apparently intoxicated man wearing only his underwear.

The woman told investigators that she want out to get pizza for dinner and found her husband — who'd been drinking — asleep when she returned.

When the husband finally woke up, he was angry the pizza was cold, the woman said, and he physically assaulted her.

Police said the man then threw one of the family dogs into the bathtub and grabbed a rifle, threatening to shoot the dog.

After the husband trapped her in the baby's bedroom and wouldn't let her leave, the woman said, she call for help using a cell phone she had in her pocket.

The dogs began barking when troopers arrived, and the woman was able to get outside while her husband was distracted.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Ross Allen Spreeman of Gaylord, was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

He was arraigned 87-A District Court on Monday on one count of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and one count of Domestic Violence.

Bond for Spreeman was set at $20,000 cash/surety and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Otsego, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Gaylord, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Michigan State Police#Cold Pizza#Northern Michigan#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy