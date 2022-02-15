Michigan man arrested, charged with assaulting his wife because pizza was cold

OTESGO LAKE, Mich. (WWJ) -- A Northern Michigan is behind bars on felony charges after authorities say he assaulted his wife, and threatened to kill their dog, while he was drunk and upset over cold pizza.

Michigan State Police with the Gaylord post went to a home on First Court Avenue in Otsego Lake Township at around 9 p.m. Saturday after the wife called 911.

Troopers arrived to find a woman standing outside in the cold holding a baby, and an apparently intoxicated man wearing only his underwear.

The woman told investigators that she want out to get pizza for dinner and found her husband — who'd been drinking — asleep when she returned.

When the husband finally woke up, he was angry the pizza was cold, the woman said, and he physically assaulted her.

Police said the man then threw one of the family dogs into the bathtub and grabbed a rifle, threatening to shoot the dog.

After the husband trapped her in the baby's bedroom and wouldn't let her leave, the woman said, she call for help using a cell phone she had in her pocket.

The dogs began barking when troopers arrived, and the woman was able to get outside while her husband was distracted.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Ross Allen Spreeman of Gaylord, was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

He was arraigned 87-A District Court on Monday on one count of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and one count of Domestic Violence.

Bond for Spreeman was set at $20,000 cash/surety and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 24.