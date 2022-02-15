ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID-19 update: 2,893 new cases, 53 more deaths, 1,815 hospitalizations

By Marni Pyke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 reached 2,893 Tuesday with 53 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. Illinois hospitals were treating 1,815 COVID-19 patients Monday night. The...

