ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to give remarks providing an update on Russia and Ukraine

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyHyv_0eFDCmRV00

President Joe Biden will give brief remarks providing an update on Russia and Ukraine Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

The President will reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our Allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months, according to a release from the White House.

The White House say the United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario.

Listen live to 1080 KRLD at 2:30 p.m. (CST) for the President's remarks.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#United States#The White House
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: The real reason Tucker Carlson is obsessed with calling AOC white

It’s pretty fair to say that Tucker Carlson is not the world’s leading ethnographer. Given how regularly he spews anti-immigrant vitriol on Fox News, he likely doesn’t know the difference unless it suits him.On Friday, he found such a reason to do so when he questioned whether Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of colour, sneering with his ubiquitous scowl of white grievance that, “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady.” He continued by...
POLITICS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy