President Biden to give remarks providing an update on Russia and Ukraine

President Joe Biden will give brief remarks providing an update on Russia and Ukraine Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

The President will reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our Allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months, according to a release from the White House.

The White House say the United States continues to believe diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward, but is prepared for every scenario.

Listen live to 1080 KRLD at 2:30 p.m. (CST) for the President's remarks.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter