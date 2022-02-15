ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

By Mike Andrews
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bd48u_0eFDCaqn00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

“For better or worse, we start the season off with the Daytona 500. So, it better be good,” said Brandon Thomas, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems at NASCAR.

The Next Gen car is billed as a more durable, cost-effective machine that aims to level the playing field in NASCAR’s top series.

Manufactures, not individual race teams, will build chassis, parts and components to create uniformity across all of the race cars.

The new car will use a “composite” body, bidding the traditional sheet metal goodbye. The technology is meant to strengthen the cars and limit damage that could have potentially ended a driver’s day early.

Inside the car, drivers have been moved farther to the right and the door bars protecting them are stiffer and have moved to the left to add protection during a violent impact.

Teams on pit road will only have to change one nut on each wheel, a significant change from the five used in years past.

The Next Gen car debuted in a preseason preview when NASCAR’s top drivers raced in the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Aside from a handful of small mechanical issues, the new car and the track received good reviews from drivers.

Now it’s time for the cars’ biggest test on NASCAR’s biggest stage when The Great American Race kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

42 drivers will attempt to qualify for this year’s race. Practice gets underway Tuesday night.

Cup Series drivers will qualify Wednesday night to determine their starting position for Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

The Duels will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s sold-out race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

MLB announces all spring training games delayed until at least March 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Baseball has announced that spring training games will be postponed until March 5th. The decision comes as an ongoing labor dispute continues between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Major League Baseball said in a statement obtained by WFLA: “We regret that, without a collective […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
WFLA

More gold for Germany, more Olympic history by Meyers Taylor

BEIJING (AP) — Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic medals. Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record also. The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won silver in the women’s bobsled competition. Meyers Taylor grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Race Cars#The Cars#Vehicle Systems#Next#The Associated Press
WFLA

FHP looks for man who caused Tampa woman to crash into building

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was seriously hurt after someone hit her car and caused it to crash into a building Friday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 56th Street when its driver turned left into the path of the woman’s Mazda 3. […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One cool morning before a big warm up

We’ve got a beautiful night in store with a clear sky and cool temperatures. Sunday morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s across the Bay Area. It stays mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. It stays warm and dry […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

States with the most pothole complaints

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A January 2022 summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found that 40% […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy