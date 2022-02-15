ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double trouble: Why Wordle has multiple answers today

By Lauren Barry
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

Fans of the popular game Wordle were confused Tuesday when it appeared there were two different correct answers to the day’s puzzle.

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his partner and after it became a hit with his family’s WhatsApp group, he released Wordle to the public in October. By late December, more than 300,000 played in one day and by the end of January, The New York Times had purchased the game for seven figures.

Players are given the option to share an image of their finished puzzles – which feature gray, yellow and green squares with no words – on social media. Twitter users are probably familiar with the posts, as well as parody versions.

New puzzles are posted daily at midnight and players can find them on the original Wordle site, powerlanguage.co.uk, and now through The New York Times. Users would bond over shared struggles or gloat over success as they all tried to guess the same word.

However, soon after the clock struck midnight after Valentine’s Day evening, players discovered that the game had changed. Not everyone was guessing for the same word when it came to puzzle 241.

According to Mashable (which offers word spoilers for the puzzle), the entire answer list, in order, is visible in the Wordle site code. When the game became available through The New York Times, some possible answers were removed, including the word slated for Feb. 15.

So, while the Wordle site carried the original solution, the The New York Times version had a similarly spelled, but different, answer.

Australian journalist Michael Slezak claims that The New York Times told him in an email that it will update that word list over time to “keep the puzzle accessible.” Mashable also reached out to the outlet for information about the two solutions.

As of 1:12 p.m. EST Tuesday, the powerlanguage.co.uk address linked to the New York Times Wordle site.

Stamford Advocate

Here's why your 'Wordle' answer doesn't match your friends’

Let Feb. 14, 2022 go down in history as the first day that “Wordle,” the popular free online game that exploded in popularity during the winter surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, had two possible answers (Don’t worry, I’m going to explain the discrepancy well before I spoil the answer, so you’re safe to read on).
CNET

Why Wordle Had Two Different Answers in One Day

Fans of Wordle took to social media Tuesday to express frustration and confusion about the game's latest move. The problem? Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in late January, was showing two different answers to Tuesday's word riddle, Wordle 241. If you're played Wordle on The New York Times platform, you might get one answer. But if you played it on the old platform, the answer might be different.
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
Washington Post

What’s today’s Wordle answer? It depends on which site you use.

Every morning after playing the online puzzle Wordle, Eleanor Rozance and her parents race to their group text chat to share their results. They needle the person who took the longest to guess the daily five-letter word, while the family member with the best score basks in victory. But on...
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Demands Final Approval On Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs Docuseries, A Co-Director Reveals Why His Request Wasn’t Granted

Kanye West wouldn’t exactly be Kanye West without his signature bold statements. Whether he’s proclaiming a Beyoncé album the “greatest of all time” or running for president or trying to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, the rapper has definitive (and no shortage of controversial) opinions. Sometimes it doesn’t pan out to his liking. This was the case when he demanded and was denied final approval on the Netflix docuseries, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which centers on his comeuppance in the music industry. Now, one of the co-directors involved with the project reveals exactly why the request wasn’t granted.
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
The Independent

Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
The Independent

‘Elitist’ professor hit with backlash after complaining Panda Express worker makes more money than him

A professor has sparked a debate after complaining about a Panda Express worker earning a higher salary than him.In a recent TikTok video, Tejpal Singh, shared a photo of a Panda Express sign, taken by Westminster College professor Spencer Bagley and posted on Twitter. The sign showed that the fast food restaurant had a few job openings, including one for general manager with a salary of $69,00 per year.“My salary as an associate professor of mathematics at Westminster College, three blocks away from this sign, is $61,500,” Bagley allegedly wrote on Twitter before the account went privateTikTok creator Singh created...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Wonder If Gibbs Had Problems with Bishop

Leave it to NCIS fans to be naturally inquisitive. Fans of the series on Reddit are wondering if Gibbs and Bishop had some potential issues. In a post on the popular forum titled, “What was the issue with Gibbs and Bishop?” user Karl_Racki feels like there could have been some issues between the two characters in the later seasons. We know that all of you longtime NCIS fans know who Gibbs and Bishop are but for those of you that are new here, Leroy Jethro Gibbs was an NCIS Special Agent in charge of the NCIS Major Case Response Team. They operated out of the Navy Yard in Washington D.C.
