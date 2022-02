Carrie Bradshaw has said goodbye to Mr. Big — but has And Just Like That… said goodbye for good? HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival wrapped up its 10-episode run on Thursday — read our finale post mortem here — and though we thought it would just be a limited series, it’s generated plenty of buzz and has fans wondering if it might come back for a second season. There’s no official word on a renewal yet from HBO Max, but they may have dropped a hint with the tagline for the show’s accompanying documentary: “A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the...

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO