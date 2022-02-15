ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Where Wisconsin lands in Way-too-early 2022 Bowl Projections

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhS1y_0eFDBre700

In college football there is no such thing as an off-season. Whether it be coaches working tirelessly to construct their coaching staffs, on the road recruiting, or working the always busy transfer portal – college football never sleeps.

So, is it really too early to start thinking about the 2022 college football season?

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network doesn’t think so, seeing he recently released his never-too-early bowl projections for 2022.

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a 9-4 season where they finished 6-3 in the Big Ten play, and capped the year off with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Now, entering 2022 the Badgers will be looking to replace a ton of production on both sides of the ball.

On offense they’ll be looking to replace six preferred starters. Most notably Wisconsin loses two along the offensive line, and the teams top three pass-catchers from a season ago.

Jim Leonhard’s top defensive unit from last season will have even more production needing to be replaced, as they will be without eight preferred starters from a year ago.

So, where do the Badgers land on Never-Too-Early bowl projections list? According to McMurphy, the Badgers are currently projected to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Wake Forest in a re-match of the fabled Dukes Mayo Bowl of 2020.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
On3.com

Tennessee fans dunk on Kentucky with chants after blowout win

No. 16 Tennessee played host to No. 4 Kentucky tonight, and the Volunteers could not have possibly looked more different from their last outing against the Wildcats. Last time, when Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington, the Wildcats had some fun in Rupp Arena, routing the Volunteers to the tune of a 107-79 win, a game in which Kentucky set several program records on the offensive side. Tennessee wasn’t going to let that happen twice, though, as the Volunteers cruised to a 76-63 victory on Tuesday, getting some much-needed vindication and extending their win streak to five games.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Wisconsin

Indiana had an ever-important Quad 1 win its is crosshairs. From the 15:30 mark onwards in the second half, the Hoosiers held the lead. They played well enough to win. That was, until, winning time. That belonged to Johnny Davis. “He had a helluva game,” Mike Woodson said post-game. “He’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eleven Warriors

Gene Smith Doesn’t Think Ohio State Should Host College Football Playoff Games in Winter Weather

If you’ve been dreaming of a future in which Ohio State hosts a College Football Playoff game in a cold, snowy Ohio Stadium in December, you shouldn’t keep your hopes up. During a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he would not favor hosting a CFP game at the Shoe in bad weather. Instead, Smith would recommend playing the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, believing it would be better for the Buckeyes to play the game in a “clean environment.”
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Projections#Orange Bowl#Las Vegas Bowl#American Football#The Action Network#The Wisconsin Badgers#Wake Forest
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy