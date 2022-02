In an article from The WCF Courier, The Iowa House has proposed and passed a flat tax plan for all Iowans that would gradually be only 4% over the next few years. Just before the House approved the bill, Ways and Means Chairman Lee Hein - R Monticello said, "This is a historic tax bill that will change the climate in the state of Iowa for years to come,".The almost 40 Democrats that voted against it say it will only really benefit the highest wage earners in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO