CHICAGO (CBS) — Boeing will now need an inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration before its new 787 Dreamliners are deemed safe to fly. Inspections typically are done by an FAA rep who is employed by Boeing — but the FAA says it will now directly handle the inspections of the 787. There has been an inspection crackdown in the wake of two deadly Boeing crashes in 2018 and 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO