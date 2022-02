Come join us for the 2022 Wyoming TIP Challenge on August 19th, 2022. A TIP Challenge is where you pick up an untouched Mustang and/or Burro and have 90 Days to train your animal(s). At the end of the 90 days you will compete with others at the Wyoming State Fair. The competition is “In Hand Only'' with a freestyle. There is no riding in the TIP Challenge. There will be an adult class and a youth class. Youth will have yearlings and adults will have animals 3 years old or older.

WYOMING STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO