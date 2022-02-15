ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Time Traveler’s Wife': HBO Sets Drama Series Starring Theo James and Rose Leslie for Spring

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO dropped a first look at its upcoming drama series “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” releasing new images Tuesday and announcing the show is coming this spring. The series — an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel — stars “Divergent” actor Theo James as the time traveling Henry DeTamble, and “Game of Thrones”...

