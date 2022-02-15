History teacher deserves second chance

Michelle Bauer, will present a self-love workshop for ladies only on Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanical Gardens, 7402 W. Lake Katherine Dr., in Palos Heights. Participants will immerse themselves in self-love focusing on self-awareness, self-care and self-compassion through lecture, journal writing, interacting in engaging conversation with like-minded ladies, nourishing and enriching activities, valuable resources, mindfulness, guided meditation and a one-hour hatha yoga practice. Bring a yoga mat, layered comfortable clothing and water. Nutritious snacks will be provided. Bauer retired from special education and pursued training as a yoga teacher. She has earned the credentials in RYT 200 HR, restorative yoga, and sound healing. Cost is $100. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/self-love-workshop-tickets.
