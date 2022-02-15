US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. That’s according to a report just released by NOAA. As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, a soothing day down the shore is perfect for a slow stroll in the sand with human’s best friend. Quite the contrast to when Nor’easters rage up the coastline or hurricanes barrel ashore. Waves pummel the coastline, tidal flooding fills streets, and storm surge crushes boardwalks and homes. These events will get worse according to a report just released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Murdock spoke with scientist William Sweet. LINK: Read the report “Flood frequencies are...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO