Vanguard devs confirm Ray Gun buff, “troll” Easter Egg discovered

Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series has made an art out of playing with the heartstrings of the fanbase. At first, it was reported to be a “young Aragorn” series. Then it was revealed to be a Second Age series, set long before the time of the fellowship. Then, when the first official photo was released from the series, it set fans scrambling again, as the photo depicted the Two Trees of Valinor, which were only ever alive in the First Age. The recent poster reveal has been the icing on the cake. In a move clearly calculated to reveal a great deal and simultaneously nothing at all, Amazon dropped 23 character posters for the upcoming series — featuring a mountain of glamorous shots of hands and exactly zero faces.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO