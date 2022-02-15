ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanguard devs confirm Ray Gun buff, “troll” Easter Egg discovered

 5 days ago

Despite waiting for several months for its debut, the Ray Gun's arrival was a disappointment. However, the devs have confirmed that it's being buffed, and Vanguard players have also discovered a neat little Easter Egg for it. When you think of Call of Duty Zombies, the Ray...

