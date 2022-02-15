ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Inventing Anna’ Subject Anna Sorokin Working on Limited Doc Series With Bunim/Murray Productions

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bunim/Murray Productions is working on a limited documentary series with and featuring Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” who was convicted in 2019 for defrauding New York City’s elite of nearly $275,000. The documentary series aims to pick up where “Inventing Anna” left off. Having already served...

