When used in health care, artificial intelligence (AI) holds the promise of improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, and advancing medical research. These tools can analyze patient images for disease, detect patterns in large sets of health data, and automate certain administrative tasks. But many companies develop AI-enabled medical products in what is essentially a “black box,” disclosing little to the public about their inner workings. Just as doctors and patients need to know what’s in a prescription medication, AI users need information about the tools that may be used to help make life-or-death medical decisions.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO