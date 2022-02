Always an animal lover, a friend's phone call nine years ago would lead to an Iowa woman's passion to save animals. Amanda Johnson remembers the day well. It was a summer day in 2013 and a friend called, in a panic. She had come across a bunch of newly-born sparrows lying in a parking lot. Knowing Amanda was an animal lover, she called her for help. Even though Amanda, who began working at a vet clinic when she was just 14, had no idea what to do, she answered the call. She saved nearly all of those baby birds and it changed her life.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO