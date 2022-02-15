Weather Forecast

If felt like a Spring day today with highs near 70, but just to remind us that we are still in winter, we have a cold front on the way tonight. Westsiders, you’ll feel it first, right before dawn with abrupt gusts. The system is dry, so expect partly cloudy skies with gusts near 40 mph. Penny Duncklee sent this picture of a palm tree blowing in the wind, which will sum up Saturday. As for our snow chance next week, the main low-pressure system is speeding up, so I’ve moved the chance for light snow up 12 hours to Thursday night. Here’s your forecast…

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO