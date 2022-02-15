Weather Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

Mild today, winter storm watch for Thursday

Today will be another mild day with temperatures hanging out in the 50s. Winds will remain breezy today as they start to come out of the north with the passing of a cold front. That front will bring us the chance for a few isolated showers late this afternoon into the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Pre-Dawn Gusts with Cold Front; 70s Next Week; Rain Mixes to Snow Thursday Night — Your 9-Day Forecast

If felt like a Spring day today with highs near 70, but just to remind us that we are still in winter, we have a cold front on the way tonight. Westsiders, you’ll feel it first, right before dawn with abrupt gusts. The system is dry, so expect partly cloudy skies with gusts near 40 mph. Penny Duncklee sent this picture of a palm tree blowing in the wind, which will sum up Saturday. As for our snow chance next week, the main low-pressure system is speeding up, so I’ve moved the chance for light snow up 12 hours to Thursday night. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Chilly, breezy midweek, snow stays south Thursday

Feeling like the 20s and 30s Wednesday with the chilly north wind keeping up. Even colder temperatures are on the way Thursday with snow staying well off to the south of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Light rain tonight, scattered flurries Saturday as temperatures fall

Tonight, a clipper system moves through our region with light rain showers and a little bit of snow. Temperatures stay mild tonight in the mid to upper 30s were we see just rain. By early tomorrow, cooler temperatures move in, and snow will mix in and cause for a wintry mix. Accumulation will remain light.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weather Whiplash Next 36 Hours

The weather will be cramming in a couple of seasons into the next 36 hours in central Indiana. Today, we're on the warm side of this approaching winter storm and a balmy southwest wind delivers high temps near/above 60°. The trade-off, however, will be gusts over 45 mph at times into the evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for all of central Indiana.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.
ENVIRONMENT

