Cheyenne, WY

Group Looking to Build Large Luxury Hotel in Downtown Cheyenne

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 2 days ago
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a group is looking to build a 120-room, high-end hotel in downtown Cheyenne. The new hotel would sit on what...

Laramie Live

Local Downtown Cheyenne Store Reopens With New Name

It wasn't long ago that a popular shop in Downtown Cheyenne closed its doors due to the family retiring. Well, that store is about to come back to life, with new owners and a new name. What was formerly the Downtown Mercantile will reopen today as The Wahl Little Shop Of Treasures. Or, at least that's what the new sign says on the glass of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

How Do The New Cheyenne Parking Enforcement Systems Work?

You've probably heard by now that the City of Cheyenne has a new system for stopping multiple parking violation offenders in the city, right? It's like shooting in a barrel for city enforcement, most any vehicle parked downtown is probably in violation at one point or another. I think it's just a way to make you go back to work and not have a long lunch. Did they team up with our bosses?
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Laramie Live

More Expansion To Cheyenne’s West Edge With Westby Edge Brewing

There has been a lot of talk the past couple of weeks of expansion and changes to Cheyenne's West Edge that are incredibly exciting. The Old Cheyenne Elevator was the first to announce upgrades, followed by the West Edge Collective building, now let's go ahead and introduce ANOTHER addition to Cheyenne's West Edge, welcome Westby Edge Brewing!
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne YMCA Merging With YMCA Of Northern Colorado

The Cheyenne Family YMCA is merging with the YMCA of Northern Colorado, according to the CEO of the Cheyenne YMCA. Patty Walters told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Monday that the process of the merger is underway and should be completed within the next few days. Walters said Y members...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Sheriff Candidate, Cheyenne Mayor On Weekend In Wyoming

A recently-announced candidate for Laramie County Sheriff and the mayor of Cheyenne and a City Council member discussing a proposed anti-harassment ordinance will be among the guests on the ''Weekend In Wyoming' program on am 650, KGAB on Saturday. Jeff Barnes, who recently announced that he is running for Sheriff...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

$30K Worth of Cable, Welder Stolen From Cheyenne Contractor

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $30,000 worth of equipment from Simon Contractors. Sheriff's spokesman Captain Don Hollingshead says the theft occurred at a temporary asphalt holding site in the area of Interstate 80 and County Road 140. "Between Dec. 5...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Gordon Announces Annual Wyoming Prayer Breakfast

The annual Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 A.M. on Feb. 16 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. According to a press release by the governor's office, Amberley Snyder, a professional barrel racer who was involved in a 2010 rollover truck accident in Wyoming that left her paralyzed from the waist down, will be a keynote speaker for the event.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
