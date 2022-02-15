Group Looking to Build Large Luxury Hotel in Downtown Cheyenne

You've probably heard by now that the City of Cheyenne has a new system for stopping multiple parking violation offenders in the city, right? It's like shooting in a barrel for city enforcement, most any vehicle parked downtown is probably in violation at one point or another. I think it's just a way to make you go back to work and not have a long lunch. Did they team up with our bosses?

