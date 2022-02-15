ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lawyer charged in Durham probe accuses prosecutors of seeking to ‘inflame media coverage’

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laULH_0eFD88NL00

( The Hill ) – A lawyer who was indicted in September as part of special counsel John Durham ‘s long-running investigation into the FBI’s probe of the 2016 Trump campaign accused Durham of using the case to fuel right-wing media narratives claiming political persecution of former President Trump .

Lawyers for Michael Sussman , an attorney f acing a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI, responded late Monday night to Durham’s surprise allegations last week that Sussman’s clients had organized a conspiracy to spy on the Trump White House. In a court filing, Sussman’s lawyers said the information Durham’s office submitted to the court was misleading and unnecessary, and could only be intended to stir up media and jury bias against their client.

“Given the Special Counsel’s pattern of including unnecessary prejudicial material in public filings, there can be no doubt that the superfluous ‘Factual Background’ in the Special Counsel’s motion is intended to further politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool,” they wrote in their brief Monday night.

Durham probe alleges Clinton campaign spied on Trump

The defense lawyers asked a federal judge to strike the portion of Durham’s Friday brief from the court record, a procedural move to rid the record of filings that are irrelevant or inappropriate.

Durham’s prosecutors allege Sussmann lied when he told the FBI general counsel during a 2016 meeting that he was not representing any client when he presented findings from cybersecurity researchers that suggested links between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The special counsel’s office has accused Sussmann of hiding that he was working for the Clinton campaign when he met with the FBI.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Durham’s court filing Friday that contained the allegations stirred up a conservative media frenzy.

Ostensibly raising issues about conflicts of interest for Sussmann’s defense counsel, the brief digressed into details that had not been raised in the indictment.

Attorneys with the special counsel’s office wrote that Rodney Joffe, a cybersecurity consultant referred to in court filings as “Tech Executive-1,” exploited nonpublic White House data from his former company’s pending government contract in order to find damning information about Trump.

“Tech Executive-1’s employer, Internet Company-1, had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP,” the brief reads, using an acronym to refer to the White House’s Executive Office of the President.

“Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Sussmann’s defense lawyers called the details misleading and inaccurate, pointing out that neither their client nor any other defendant has been charged with any type of conspiracy or fraud as part of the Durham investigation.

“To make this case a partisan affair and to inflame media coverage, the Special Counsel chose to include allegations that Mr . Sussmann was part of a wide-ranging scheme involving a number of uncharged parties including the Clinton Campaign, Law Firm-1, Campaign Lawyer-1, a U.S. Investigative Firm, Tech-Executive-1, and a number of computer data researchers who all worked together to unfairly influence the 2016 election,” the defense lawyers said in their filing on Monday. “In so doing, the Special Counsel featured grossly misleading excerpts of emails among Tech-Executive-1 and other researchers, omitting statements that showed the researchers agreed with the findings and otherwise operated in good faith.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Durham probe alleges Clinton campaign spied on Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — John Durham, the special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, says the Hilary Clinton campaign hired staffers to “infiltrate” White House servers to find evidence of collusion between former President Trump and Russia. In the report, released […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Trump rips media for ignoring Durham filing in probe of FBI

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed major media outlets for not covering a bombshell allegation by special counsel John Durham that the Clinton campaign allegedly paid a tech company to “infiltrate” Trump servers to link him to Russia. Mr. Trump said media outlets ignoring Mr. Durham’s court...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Times-Herald

John Durham's righteous probe

From the perspective of several years ago, it’s the stuff of an implausible political thriller or a conspiratorial YouTube account. One presidential campaign spies on another as part of a broad effort to get government agencies to pick up the baton and launch a high-stakes investigation of the new president that hampers his first years in office and consumes massive public attention.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham says he wasn't trying to 'politicize' or 'inflame media coverage' in his case against indicted Clinton attorney with filing that led to Hillary spying claims

Special Counsel John Durham said Thursday night he wasn't trying to 'politicize' or 'inflame media coverage' in his case against indicted Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with last Friday's filing that led to spying claims. 'If third parties or members of the media have overstated, understated, or otherwise misinterpreted...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media General#Conservative Media#Lawyers#Fbi#The Special Counsel#The Trump Organization#Russian
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on the Durham Russia Probe

HANNITY: So I got - it's a hoodie, which I love, is great for work. This is great for working out in. HANNITY: OK, but we got a little problem here. HANNITY: I'm giving this to my daughter, because I'm not a chosen - What do you want me to wear? A pink hat when I work out. I do punching elbows, hitting, kicking.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy