ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled, lawyers say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6UYM_0eFD87Uc00

NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old in which the prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

Prince Andrew gives up membership of prestigious golf club

Attached to the letter by Boies was a statement that read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement read.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspected in woman’s beating death, Rockton crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago are investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic near Rockton, killing himself and the driver of another vehicle. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that the man […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native VanVleet kicks off All-Star spotlight with 3Pt Contest

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet is kicking off his first career All-Star selection by competing in Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest. Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber is in Cleveland with a preview. VanVleet offered some words for his fans back home rooting for him. “Absolutely. Just enjoy it man, enjoy it,” said […]
NBA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker to take school mask mandate case to Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signaled he will take the fight over the legality of his school mask mandate to the Illinois Supreme Court Friday morning. Early Friday morning, the 4th District Appellate Court dismissed the state’s appeal of a Temporary Restraining Order that declared the governor’s statewide mask mandate “null and void.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawyers#Ap#American#British
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
EL PASO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois bill would offer DCFS workers more protection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Child protection workers at Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services could soon have more protection on house calls. Lawmakers are addressing concerns after two workers have been killed on the job in recent years. Workers would be equipped with mace or pepper spray if approved. Illinois State Police officials would […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois needs nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker promoted a plan to spend $25 million to recruit and train new health care workers on Wednesday. State officials toured a nurse training site at Springfield’s Lincoln Land Community College and called for more funding to help low-income students get training to join frontline health care workers. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker not giving up on school masks, requests Supreme Court review

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After an Illinois court rejected Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal to reinstate a mask mandate for schools, the governor is seeking to have the case reviewed by the state Supreme Court. “The Governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision… The administration is working with the Attorney General to request an expedited […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brooklyn Gray is Auburn’s Queen of the Castle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What can Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray do on a basketball court? It might be a lot quicker to list the things she can’t do. There aren’t many things she can’t do. She’s one of the most versatile players in NIC-10 history. “You use the word position-less with her, because she can […]
AUBURN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy