Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found alive under staircase in NY home

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A six-year-old girl who has been reported missing since 2019 was found alive underneath a staircase in an Ulster County home, authorities said Tuesday.

Paislee Shultis was reported missing from her home in Cayuga Heights in July 2019 after her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr., allegedly abducted her, NBC 4 reports.

Authorities conducted a search of the home after a tip that Paislee might be held in a hidden location inside a home on Fawn Road in Saugerties.

The homeowner allegedly denied any knowledge of the girl's whereabouts when New York State Police knocked on the door Monday night.

However, over an hour into the search, Paislee was located in a secret, makeshift room under a closed staircase that leads to the basement of the home.

Cooper and Shultis Jr. were allegedly found hiding in the dark and wet enclosure once officers removed the step boards.

Paislee was removed from the home and taken to the hospital, where she was found in good health. She was later released and united with her older sister.

Cooper, Shultis Jr. and his father, Kirk Shultis Jr. have now been arrested and are facing charges.

Cooper was arrested on second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges. Shultis Jr. and his father are charged with first-degree custodial interference and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.