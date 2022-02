Decentralised Autonomous System (DAO) is a decentralised and autonomous gaming system. The DAO allows games to become fully accountable in the name of democracy. DAO consists of a smart contract code on the Blockchain. Each smart contract outlines the rules of the game and how players can act. No one can change the smart contract without unanimous approval from other players. This ensures games will function democratically without exploitation. It might take a while before mainstream games like Call of Duty and Fortnite use the DAO.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO