ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl

By WAYNE PARRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GpxO_0eFD7MFx00
1 of 2

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the five states that had reported results as of Tuesday.

Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million; Illinois saw $60.5 million; Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million, and Montana saw nearly $700,000.

With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records; the American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, although that total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

“It’s pointing to a very positive picture,” said David Forman, senior director of research at the gaming association. “Nevada was up over 30% from last year, New Jersey was up over 20%, which is particularly impressive given that New York is now online.”

New York has soared to the No. 1 spot in the nation in terms of the amount bet on sports, taking in nearly $2 billion worth of bets in its first month. It will report the amount of Super Bowl bets its sportsbooks took on the Super Bowl on Friday.

The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 but did not cover the 4.5-point spread, meaning that those who backed the underdog Bengals and took the points were winners.

Nevada’s total smashed its own record by more than $21 million. Its sportsbooks kept $15.4 million of that total as revenue, an increase of 22.6% over last year.

New Jersey’s sportsbooks kept $7.8 million after winning bets and other expenses were paid out, down from the $11.3 million they kept from last year’s Super Bowl.

Illinois took $15 million more in Super Bowl bets than it did for last year’s Super Bowl. Its casinos and sportsbooks kept $9.5 million as revenue, up from $7.6 million a year earlier.

Montana’s total amount bet was up 41% over last year’s total; it kept $267,971 as revenue.

Mississippi has taken sports bets since 2018, but only at in-person sites; it does not offer mobile betting, which accounts for over 80% of the U.S. sports betting market.

GeoComply Solutions, whose location technology is used by virtually the entire legal sports betting industry in America to verify that customers are where they say they are before making a bet, reported processing more than 80 million geolocation transactions this past weekend, more than twice the amount recorded for the 2021 Super Bowl.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at @WayneParryAC

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

The New England Patriots returned to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus in 2020. Following the departure of Tom Brady, there was bound to be some regression. But it did not take long for head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots to right the ship. They were the fifth team in the 2021 NFL Draft to take a quarterback, yet might have got the best one.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL releases epic Super Bowl LVI edit video

Super Bowl LVI is in the books and the Los Angeles Rams are the champs as they came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20. You have probably seen plenty of mic’d up videos from the Rams’ big victory but just moments ago, the NFL released an epic Super Bowl LVI edit.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Montana State
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
The Associated Press

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space. But Guerra was fine with the apartment’s shortcomings. It was all part of being a 32-year-old graduate student in South Florida, she reasoned, and she was happy to live there for a few more years as she finished her marketing degree.
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The City in Every State With the Most Billionaires

There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose personal net worth exceeds $1 billion — and more than one-quarter of them live in the United States. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.  Using data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Mississip
RamDigest

Rams' Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind in Super Bowl LVI to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Now, entering the offseason, there are a lot of moving parts that could be on the horizon. The Rams' star-studded roster has encountered an abundance of retirement talk. From the ageless wonder that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY
NBC Sports

These NFL franchise rankings highlight Brady's insane impact on Pats

We still don't know if Tom Brady's NFL career is actually over. And we're a bit unclear how he feels about the New England Patriots. But there's no denying the massive impact Brady left on the franchise over two decades in Foxboro. How can we quantify that impact? The Athletic's...
NFL
The Associated Press

Colorado wins fifth straight, beats Stanford 70-53

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Evan Battey scored 15 points and Colorado beat Stanford 70-53 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win. The Buffaloes pulled away with a 15-1 run for a 57-46 lead with 5:27 remaining. Jabari Walker sparked the rally with a 3-pointer and ended it with a dunk. Stanford scored the next four points to make it 57-50 but didn’t get closer.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy