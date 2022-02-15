ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘BioShock’ Film Adaptation Announced at Netflix

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Netflix’s foray into games is expanding. Today, the platform announced the upcoming film adaptation of renowned video game BioShock, the retro-futuristic series originally created by Ken Levine. The streamer will partner with publishers 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce the movie version of the franchise.

“We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us,” the Netflix Geeked Twitter account teased today, telling viewers to stay tuned for more upcoming information on the matter. Just a bit later, the streamer announced the upcoming movie, with little-to-no details about the project. Will it be live action? Animated? We just don’t know yet, so keep checking back for more details as they’re announced.

Set across multiple dystopian landscape gone wrong, the BioShock video game series blends sci-fi and horror in order to pose existential questions about our society. The series has reshaped the entire game story format, also including action gameplay focused on sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal outcomes. The series, which has gone on to win a flurry of awards, was first introduced by 2K in 2007, and has gone on to sell more than 39 million copies worldwide across the original releases of titles like BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, also including rereleases, remastered editions, and collections.

“Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world,” said Take-Two Interactive’s Chairman and CEO, Strauss Zelnick, to Deadline. “2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.”

This isn’t the first go at a BioShock-based film. Universal has been trying to adapt the game series since 2008, with Gore Verbinski attached to direct a script from John Logan. That project was shelved, but another adaptation was later planned with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director. In 2013, though, all projects were canceled with disregard to the film’s budget and intended rating.

Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix’s upcoming BioShock movie.

Decider.com

Decider.com

