Super Bowl 2022 ratings bounce back big for Rams-Bengals

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Super Bowl 2022 delivered the highest numbers in five years, and an approximate 15 percent rise from 2021 for NBC Sports, with 112.3 million viewers between NBC, Telemundo, and streaming.

Last year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs, drew 97.9 million total viewers. This year’s Rams-Bengals tilt was the most-watched game since the Patriots’ comeback thriller over the Falcons in 2017. That game drew 113.7 million viewers between Fox, streaming, and Fox Deportes.

The viewership for 2022 broke down as 99.2 million watching on NBC, 1.9 million on Telemundo, and 11.2 million via streaming. Streaming numbers were about double last year’s Super Bowl; it was available for free on the Yahoo and NFL mobile apps, Peacock’s premium tier, or with a pay-TV log-in on NBC’s mobile or web-connected TV apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlViU_0eFD6qKc00
Von Miller and Robert Woods celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl 2022 win on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aAg7_0eFD6qKc00
Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford celebrate after the Rams’ Super Bowl win

Spanish language viewership was also more than double its highest previous number — 757,000 for the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl in 2020 — over at least the past nine years.

English language only, including TV plus streaming, was up 13 percent from last year.

One caveat to note is that out-of-home viewership was not counted in the immediate ratings metrics before last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqTPQ_0eFD6qKc00
Rams coach Sean McVay celebrates with Cooper Kupp after their Super Bowl 2022 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075eXh_0eFD6qKc00
Stafford during the Super Bowl celebrations inside SoFi Stadium

That the number rose 15 percent from last year was probably indicative of two big factors — the game coming down to the final minute, which keeps casual fans engaged, plus more people out and about watching the Super Bowl at parties, bars and restaurants than was the case earlier in the pandemic last year.

