Des Moines, IA

Winter Storm Track Shifting to Southeast Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service scratched the forecast for accumulating snow for southwest and western Iowa.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Kristy Carter, says a shift in the storm track could significantly impact the southeastern portion of Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Carter says Des Moines is on the northern edge of the winter storm

Carter says there is a possibility of 2 inches of snow over southeast Iowa.

On Thursday, southeast Iowa could receive additional accumulating snow, especially across the south and southeastern portion of the outlook area.

Eastern Iowa Flood Chances Near to Below Normal

(Davenport, IA) — The chance of spring flooding in eastern Iowa is “near normal to below normal,” according to the first flood outlook from the National Weather Service in Davenport. Rich Kinney, the warning coordination meteorologist, says, though, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries. While the local snowpack is mostly melted, the snowpack in Minnesota hasn’t, and it’s storing an above-average amount of water. Kinney says they’re also looking at additional snowfall and potential heavy rains this spring. Another factor — the ground is only frozen a few inches deep, which will allow melting snow and spring rain to be absorbed, instead of running off into local rivers.
DAVENPORT, IA
Effort Underway to Save Blanding’s Turtle Species

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is joining with Iowa State University on a project to document and help a specific type of turtle increase its numbers. The D-N-R’s Karen Kinkead says the Blanding’s turtle don’t mature and reproduce at a very fast rate — about 14 years on average. She says their nests are also very susceptible to predators — particularly raccoons and skunks. Blanding’s turtles are found in wetland areas of northwest and central Iowa. The plan includes monitoring the turtles with radio transmitters and working with Blank Park Zoo to gather some eggs and hatch out turtles to be placed back in the wild.
DES MOINES, IA
Bill Would Classify Past Iowa PBS Broadcasts as Public Records

(Des Moines, IA) A House committee has approved a bill to classify most of Iowa P-B-S archived content as a public record, giving anyone access to it. Republican Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids, thrill’s manager, says the ultimate goal is to provide Iowans access to their memories — including broadcasts of high school sports and classical music concerts. Opponents argue that the bill would strip Iowa P-B-S of its copyright protection and disrupt union contracts. Jean Berger of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union says if contests become part of the public domain, they can be used in a way they have no control over by people they don’t wish to be associated with. The bill contains language limiting the public use of Iowa P-B-S material for educational, historical, or cultural purposes and says it cannot be used to profit or for political purposes.
IOWA STATE
SkyWest Cutting Flights to Mason City and Fort Dodge

(Mason City, IA) — SkyWest Airlines plans to reduce the number of weekly flights out of Mason City and Fort Dodge, citing staffing issues. SkyWest filed the notice of intent with the US Department of Transportation on February 2nd that they intend to cut back the number of flights a week under the Essential Air Service program between Mason City and Chicago from 12 to ten. The carrier also plans to cut weekly flights from Fort Dodge to Chicago and Denver from 12 to ten. SkyWest and a handful of other markets wants to eventually further reduce the number of weekly flights to seven. SkyWest tells the US DOT that staffing issues caused by the COVID pandemic are causing the need to reduce flights across their network.
MASON CITY, IA
Geese, pelicans found dead along river at Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Large numbers of geese and pelicans have been found dead along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, and wildlife biologists aren’t sure what’s killing them. The Quad-City Times reports that the carcasses of more than 20 Canada geese were recently discovered at Nahant Marsh along the river in Davenport, and more were found along the city’s South Concord Street. About two dozen dead American white pelicans were found months ago in the river around Bettendorf upstream from Davenport. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected many of the carcasses for testing, but DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said nothing was conclusive. Some biologists say low river levels could be the culprit, noting that harmful bacteria and mold could grow in more shallow waters.
DAVENPORT, IA
Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 893 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, February 9 through Wednesday, February 16. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 435 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 65 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Search begins for Iowa’s Best Burger

(Des Moines) Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2022. In this year’s quest, the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) are encouraging you to nominate your favorite burger, whether it’s gourmet or down-home style.
IOWA STATE
Bull Creek Pathway Closure

(Atlantic) Starting today, (February 15th, 2022) the Bull Creek Pathway, North of 14th Street in Atlantic, will be closed. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen apologizes for any inconvenience, but he says they are excited to have this opportunity to address Bull Creek and expand on its beauty. Check...
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa Treasurer Says State May Have Cash for You

(Des Moines, IA) — Inflation is making the dollar not go as far as it used to and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t left any money or property unclaimed. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office is holding 460 million dollars in assets that belong to others, mostly individuals. But he adds that some of it belong to businesses and to the estates of those no longer living. Last year the state treasurer’s office received 49 million dollars in unclaimed assets. Fitzgerald says their goal is to return every penny, but it comes in so fast they can’t do it. To see if you have unclaimed money or property visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
DES MOINES, IA
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9 of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. The 29,000 turkeys in the flock were killed to prevent spread of the virus. The poultry industry and government officials say they have plans to more quickly stop the spread and are advising producers to take precautions, since the virus strain is potentially deadly to commercial poultry. Egg, turkey and chicken prices could rise and availability could drop if birds at enough farms were to be infected.
INDIANA STATE
Providers, Users Of Iowa’s Medical Marijuana Program Increasing

(Des Moines, IA) — The program bureau chief for Iowa’s medical marijuana program says the number of providers and users was up sharply in 2021. Owen Parker says the 16-hundred providers represent an increase of 21 percent. That was driven by a change in the law that expanded who could prescribe medical cannabis. Sales last year topped six-point-two million dollars. Parker says that’s a 76 percent increase from 2020. The average transaction price stayed steady at about 150 dollars.
DES MOINES, IA
Atlantic, IA
