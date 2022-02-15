Winter Storm Track Shifting to Southeast Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service scratched the forecast for accumulating snow for southwest and western Iowa.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Kristy Carter, says a shift in the storm track could significantly impact the southeastern portion of Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Carter says Des Moines is on the northern edge of the winter storm

Carter says there is a possibility of 2 inches of snow over southeast Iowa.

On Thursday, southeast Iowa could receive additional accumulating snow, especially across the south and southeastern portion of the outlook area.